2015 BMW 3 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10104264

10104264 Stock #: 16815B

16815B VIN: WBA3C3G57FNS73033

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 186,700 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering 60 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 3.38 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Interior Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Bench Front Facing Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Satellite radio pre-wire Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.