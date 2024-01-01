$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
274,003KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG2FR666130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 274,003 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
76 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
6049# Gvwr
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Removable Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
Call Dealer
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan