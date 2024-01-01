2015 Honda Accord

$15,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Used
185,000KM
VIN 1HGCR6F78FA800169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17559A
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: Atkinson cycle
Transmission: Electronic Continuously Variable
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.3 kWh Capacity
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Warning-Front
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Clearcoat Monotone Paint
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P225/50R17 AS -inc: Mud and snow
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Fm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
360w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
