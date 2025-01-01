$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 250 BlueTEC
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 250 BlueTEC
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
325,000KM
VIN WDCGG0EB9FG420516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17855B
- Mileage 325,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Rocker Panel Extensions
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent
Mechanical
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,500 kgs
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.1L I-4 DOHC Turbo Diesel
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
575.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cumberland Honda
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE 140,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX 298,004 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda HR-V LX 74,250 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Email Cumberland Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
Call Dealer
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Cumberland Honda
902-667-3844
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class