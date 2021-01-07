Menu
2016 Acura ILX

78,884 KM

Details Description

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

Tech Pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

78,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6461337
  • Stock #: B074607A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,884 KM

Vehicle Description

This one has it all. Heated leather power sunroof navigation lane departure power windows locks keyless entry remote start plus push button start. What a deal. See dealer for details. We deliverNO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION WE ARE HERE TO HELP.Click the button above to take advantage of our Steele Advantage Financing

