2016 Acura ILX

+ taxes & licensing
902-667-9975
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
+ taxes & licensing
This one has it all. Heated leather power sunroof navigation lane departure power windows locks keyless entry remote start plus push button start. What a deal. See dealer for details. We deliverNO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION WE ARE HERE TO HELP.Click the button above to take advantage of our Steele Advantage Financing
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7