Menu
Account
Sign In
5.3 crew cab 4x4 with after market wheels dual exhaust upgraded radio plus a lot more.See dealer details.

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

124,300 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

  1. 10763840
  2. 10763840
  3. 10763840
  4. 10763840
  5. 10763840
  6. 10763840
  7. 10763840
  8. 10763840
  9. 10763840
  10. 10763840
  11. 10763840
  12. 10763840
  13. 10763840
  14. 10763840
  15. 10763840
  16. 10763840
  17. 10763840
  18. 10763840
Contact Seller

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
124,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 124,300 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3 crew cab 4x4 with after market wheels dual exhaust upgraded radio plus a lot more.See dealer details.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited 67000kms for sale in Amherst, NS
2016 Toyota Avalon Limited 67000kms 67,471 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWC for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWC 58,640 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 182,743 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

Call Dealer

902-667-XXXX

(click to show)

902-667-9975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500