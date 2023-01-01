2016 Honda CR-V

$20,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 0 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10117179

10117179 Stock #: 16165B

16165B VIN: 2HKRM4H59GH114207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,081 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 58 L Fuel Tank 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 2,070 kgs (4,564 lbs) 5.048 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Immobilizer Compass Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment including power lumbar support Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio i...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.