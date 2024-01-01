Menu
Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVTLOCAL TRADE, Value Market Pricing.Certified. Certification Program Details: 2 Years Fresh MVI Fresh Oil Change Free Carfax Full Vehicle Detail Brake Inspection

2016 Jeep Cherokee

226,745 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,745 KM

Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVTLOCAL TRADE, Value Market Pricing.Certified. Certification Program Details: 2 Years Fresh MVI Fresh Oil Change Free Carfax Full Vehicle Detail Brake Inspection

Leather Interior Group

COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF

3.517 Axle Ratio

BRIGHT WHITE
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Jeep Cherokee