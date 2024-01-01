$13,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
226,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,745 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVTLOCAL TRADE, Value Market Pricing.Certified. Certification Program Details: 2 Years Fresh MVI Fresh Oil Change Free Carfax Full Vehicle Detail Brake Inspection
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Interior Group
Exterior
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Mechanical
3.517 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
BRIGHT WHITE
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 81,562 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 205,583 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Impreza Touring 93,829 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
Call Dealer
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-667-9975
2016 Jeep Cherokee