$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,500KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS7GW168386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Electronic Range Select
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" touch screen display
Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4.083 Axle Ratio
Jeep Active Drive II
Off-Road Suspension
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cumberland Honda
2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport 78,854 KM SOLD
2015 Honda CR-V EX 147,000 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
2025 Honda Passport TRAILSPORT 12,500 KM $54,999 + tax & lic
Email Cumberland Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
Call Dealer
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cumberland Honda
902-667-3844
2016 Jeep Cherokee