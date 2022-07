$26,888 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 5 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 78,553 KM

Vehicle Features Interior ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Mechanical TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Additional Features Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman BRIGHT WHITE WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD) TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar ... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Black Painted Front Bumper Black Painted Rear Bumper...

