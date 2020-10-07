Menu
2017 BMW X5

59,987 KM

Details Description

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

2017 BMW X5

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35d

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

59,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5876787
  • Stock #: PU04340
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C31H0U04340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow this one has it all. leather roof navigation Diesel engine. there is nothing missing. One owner local vehicle. Like new1000kms per tank.NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION WE ARE HERE TO HELPClick the button above to take advantage of our Steele Advantage Financing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

