2017 Chevrolet Bolt

82,950 KM

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

2017 Chevrolet Bolt

2017 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier

2017 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

82,950KM
  • Listing ID: 10026621
  • Stock #: PA3054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Galvanized Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully electric premier with heated leather seats power windows locks keyless entry rear vision camera side blind zone front and rear park assist aluminum wheels plus a lot more.PLUS RECIEVE A $2000.00 NOVA SCOTIA EV REBATE. See dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking

Interior

Wireless Charging for devices

Additional Features

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE NONE (STD)
ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) (STD)
HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM
LANE KEEP ASSIST with Lane Departure Warning
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT MOUNTING
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO with 10.2" diagonal LCD colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring Apple C...
GRILLE BLACK
DARK GALVANIZED GREY PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking and (TQ5) IntelliBea...
PEDESTRIAN BRAKING FRONT with pedestrian detection
INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system (K4C) Wireless Charging for devices and (USS) USB charging-only ports (2) for rear passengers
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS (2) FOR REAR PASSENGERS
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM INCLUDING SUBWOOFER
CAJUN RED TINTCOAT (Additional charge. Includes (TUS) Black grille.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

