$28,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-667-9975
2017 Chevrolet Bolt
2017 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Premier
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
82,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10026621
- Stock #: PA3054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Galvanized Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully electric premier with heated leather seats power windows locks keyless entry rear vision camera side blind zone front and rear park assist aluminum wheels plus a lot more.PLUS RECIEVE A $2000.00 NOVA SCOTIA EV REBATE. See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
Interior
Wireless Charging for devices
Additional Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE NONE (STD)
ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) (STD)
HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM
LANE KEEP ASSIST with Lane Departure Warning
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT MOUNTING
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO with 10.2" diagonal LCD colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring Apple C...
GRILLE BLACK
DARK GALVANIZED GREY PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking and (TQ5) IntelliBea...
PEDESTRIAN BRAKING FRONT with pedestrian detection
INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system (K4C) Wireless Charging for devices and (USS) USB charging-only ports (2) for rear passengers
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS (2) FOR REAR PASSENGERS
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM INCLUDING SUBWOOFER
CAJUN RED TINTCOAT (Additional charge. Includes (TUS) Black grille.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7