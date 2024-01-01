$42,485+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda Civic
Type R Base
2017 Honda Civic
Type R Base
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
$42,485
+ taxes & licensing
15,972KM
Used
VIN SHHFK8G34HU300560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13531
- Mileage 15,972 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VTEC Turbocharged
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: +R mode switch and helical limited-slip differential
Exterior
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P245/30ZR20 90Y Sport Performance
Wheels: 20" Piano Black Aluminum-Alloy -inc: red styling line
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment
Seats w/Simulated Suede Back Material
Suede-Effect Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Type R Logo
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid and roof mount antenna
542w Regular Amplifier
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Honda Civic