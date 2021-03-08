Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

62,484 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cumberland Honda

844-822-8105

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

844-822-8105

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,484KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6674579
  • Stock #: 15982A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H89HH130515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 15982A
  • Mileage 62,484 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda CR-V EX-L Molten Lava Pearl AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner At Cumberland Honda we do not charge administration fees. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises. Local Trade, One Owner, Winter Tires Included, AWD, 18'' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, SiriusXM. Honda Certified Details: * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * 100 Point Inspection * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

844-822-8105

