844-822-8105
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L Molten Lava Pearl AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner At Cumberland Honda we do not charge administration fees. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises. Local Trade, One Owner, Winter Tires Included, AWD, 18'' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, SiriusXM. Honda Certified Details: * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * 100 Point Inspection * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
