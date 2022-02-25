$21,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Beetle
Coupe Trendline
Location
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
98,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8338419
- Stock #: 15851B
- VIN: 3VWJ17AT5HM630606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 98,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Driver Monitoring-Alert
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
61-Amp/Hr 330CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8L TSI 170HP
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way manual adjustment w/manual lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Body-Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Body-Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Kaeferach Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert
Tires: P215/60R16 H AS
Wheels: 16" Propeller Steel -inc: full wheel covers
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
