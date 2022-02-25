2017 Volkswagen Beetle

$21,900 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8338419

8338419 Stock #: 15851B

15851B VIN: 3VWJ17AT5HM630606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 98,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Back-Up Camera Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Driver Monitoring-Alert Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 55 L Fuel Tank Security System Pre-Wiring 61-Amp/Hr 330CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8L TSI 170HP Interior Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way manual adjustment w/manual lumbar support Interior Trim -inc: Body-Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Body-Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Kaeferach Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert Tires: P215/60R16 H AS Wheels: 16" Propeller Steel -inc: full wheel covers Media / Nav / Comm 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.