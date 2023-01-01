Menu
V6 Lt with heated leather seats plus heated steering wheel power sunroof aluminum wheels rear vision camera plus a lot more.See dealer for details.

2018 Chevrolet Impala

51,500 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

51,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHISPER BEIGE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,500 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 Lt with heated leather seats plus heated steering wheel power sunroof aluminum wheels rear vision camera plus a lot more.See dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

2018 Chevrolet Impala