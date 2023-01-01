$24,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Impala
LT
2018 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
51,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHISPER BEIGE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,500 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 Lt with heated leather seats plus heated steering wheel power sunroof aluminum wheels rear vision camera plus a lot more.See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
2018 Chevrolet Impala