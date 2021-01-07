Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

89,033 KM

Details Description Features

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,033KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6603329
  Stock #: P111875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 89,033 KM

Vehicle Description

Here you go. SLT ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE. Crew cab 5.3 power sunroof 4x4 rear vision camera safety package trailer package plus alot more. See dealer for details. we deliverNO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION WE ARE HERE TO HELP

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

