2018 Honda Accord
Sedan TOURING 2.0
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan TOURING 2.0
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Used
150,680KM
VIN 1HGCV2F94JA801303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17925A
- Mileage 150,680 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
3.55 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings Include
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and 4-way front passenger's seat power adjustment
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
