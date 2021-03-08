+ taxes & licensing
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
2018 Honda Civic SE w/Honda Sensing Taffeta White FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner At Cumberland Honda we do not charge administration fees. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises. New Tires, Local Trade, One Owner, Honda Sensing Safety, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16'' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Remote Engine Starter Attachment, Remote Engine Starter Base, Remote Engine Starter Package. Honda Certified Details: * 100 Point Inspection * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
