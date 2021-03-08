Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

61,622 KM

Details Description Features

$16,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

Cumberland Honda

844-822-8105

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN SE

Location

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

844-822-8105

  1. 6674573
  2. 6674573
  3. 6674573
  4. 6674573
  5. 6674573
  6. 6674573
  7. 6674573
  8. 6674573
  9. 6674573
  10. 6674573
  11. 6674573
  12. 6674573
  13. 6674573
  14. 6674573
  15. 6674573
  16. 6674573
  17. 6674573
  18. 6674573
  19. 6674573
  20. 6674573
  21. 6674573
  22. 6674573
  23. 6674573
  24. 6674573
Contact Seller

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

61,622KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6674573
  • Stock #: 15578A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F67JH040261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,622 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic SE w/Honda Sensing Taffeta White FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner At Cumberland Honda we do not charge administration fees. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises. New Tires, Local Trade, One Owner, Honda Sensing Safety, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16'' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Remote Engine Starter Attachment, Remote Engine Starter Base, Remote Engine Starter Package. Honda Certified Details: * 100 Point Inspection * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cumberland Honda

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 70,002 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 24,882 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V SE ...
 118,464 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic

Email Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

Call Dealer

844-822-XXXX

(click to show)

844-822-8105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory