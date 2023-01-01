2018 Honda HR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 1 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9468957

9468957 Stock #: 16076A

16076A VIN: 3CZRU6H5XJM101733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16076A

Mileage 129,191 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering 5.436 Axle Ratio GVWR: 1,890 kgs Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Seats w/Cloth Back Material Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material 60-40 Folding PlusOne Seat(TM) Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 180-watt, 6 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack, illuminated steer...

