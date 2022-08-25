2018 Honda Pilot

$37,999 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 1 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

8991682 Stock #: 15993A

15993A VIN: 5FNYF6H81JB501450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,174 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 73.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,650 kgs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather Door Trim Insert HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, driver's seat adjustable armrest and passenger's seat adjustable armrest Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna A/V remote Entertainment System w/DVD 2 Wireless Headphones 2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.