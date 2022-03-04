2018 Mazda CX-3

$24,900 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 4 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8472444

8472444 Stock #: 16443A

16443A VIN: JM1DKFC74J0331382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,489 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 45 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 4.325 Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch GVWR: 1,810 kgs (3,990 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Interior Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Automatic Air Conditioning Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings, 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front passenger seat, Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P215/60R16 AS Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Wheels: 16" Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/HD CD Player w/MP3 Capability -inc: 6 speakers, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, USB (2) and auxiliary inputs, 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, Aha internet radio functionality and Stitcher inte...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.