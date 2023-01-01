$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cumberland Honda
902-667-3844
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Honda Certified Used
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
71,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10501794
- Stock #: 16299B
- VIN: WDCTG4GB9JJ529086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16299B
- Mileage 71,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.60 Axle Ratio
56 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 1,990 kgs (4,387 lbs)
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo w/Direct Injection
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
450.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
First Aid Kit
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cumberland Honda
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2