SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

LPO BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEMS FRONT AND REAR

DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist

MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC Includes (TUR) Dark Silver grille.)

ENGINE NONE (STD)

ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) (STD)

DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking and (TQ5) IntelliBeam

LANE CHANGE ALERT with Side Blind Zone Alert

DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GREY DELUXE CLOTH SEAT TRIM

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 10.2" diagonal LCD colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring ...

LANE KEEP ASSIST with Lane Departure Warning

LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT MOUNTING

INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM ON/OFF