Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

34,150 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Bolt

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT 34000kms

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT 34000kms

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

  1. 10026630
  2. 10026630
  3. 10026630
  4. 10026630
  5. 10026630
  6. 10026630
  7. 10026630
  8. 10026630
  9. 10026630
  10. 10026630
  11. 10026630
  12. 10026630
  13. 10026630
  14. 10026630
  15. 10026630
  16. 10026630
  17. 10026630
Contact Seller

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026630
  • Stock #: PA3651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Galvanized/Sky Cool grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,150 KM

Vehicle Description

low low kms. 2Lt with heated cloth seats power windows locks keyless entry rear vision camera plus a lot more.PLUS RECIEVE A $2000.00 NOVA SCOTIA REBATE. See dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear Parking Assist
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Front Pedestrian Braking
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking

Additional Features

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
LPO BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEMS FRONT AND REAR
DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC Includes (TUR) Dark Silver grille.)
ENGINE NONE (STD)
ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) (STD)
DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking and (TQ5) IntelliBeam
LANE CHANGE ALERT with Side Blind Zone Alert
DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GREY DELUXE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 10.2" diagonal LCD colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring ...
LANE KEEP ASSIST with Lane Departure Warning
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT MOUNTING
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM ON/OFF
GRILLE DARK SILVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 104,100 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Enclave A...
 96,126 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX rx 350
 80,033 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

Call Dealer

902-667-XXXX

(click to show)

902-667-9975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory