$32,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-667-9975
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT 34000kms
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
34,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10026630
- Stock #: PA3651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Galvanized/Sky Cool grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,150 KM
Vehicle Description
low low kms. 2Lt with heated cloth seats power windows locks keyless entry rear vision camera plus a lot more.PLUS RECIEVE A $2000.00 NOVA SCOTIA REBATE. See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Rear Parking Assist
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Front Pedestrian Braking
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
Additional Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
LPO BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEMS FRONT AND REAR
DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC Includes (TUR) Dark Silver grille.)
ENGINE NONE (STD)
ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) (STD)
DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking and (TQ5) IntelliBeam
LANE CHANGE ALERT with Side Blind Zone Alert
DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GREY DELUXE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 10.2" diagonal LCD colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring ...
LANE KEEP ASSIST with Lane Departure Warning
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT MOUNTING
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM ON/OFF
GRILLE DARK SILVER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7