Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda CR-V

133,310 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

Location

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

  1. 1719434691
  2. 1719434741
  3. 1719434741
  4. 1719434740
  5. 1719434738
  6. 1719434741
  7. 1719434741
  8. 1719434740
  9. 1719434741
  10. 1719434743
  11. 1719434727
  12. 1719434741
  13. 1719434741
  14. 1719434740
  15. 1719434738
  16. 1719434741
  17. 1719434739
  18. 1719434739
  19. 1719434735
  20. 1719434741
  21. 1719434740
  22. 1719434760
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,310KM
Fair Condition
VIN 2HKRW1H34KH003693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17341A
  • Mileage 133,310 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cumberland Honda

Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Amherst, NS
2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX 100,516 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss for sale in Amherst, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss 56,322 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Accord Sport CVT for sale in Amherst, NS
2019 Honda Accord Sport CVT 125,091 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email Cumberland Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

Call Dealer

902-667-XXXX

(click to show)

902-667-3844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cumberland Honda

902-667-3844

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V