$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Honda Certified Used
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,135KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL6H80KB508792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,135 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
73.8 L Fuel Tank
3.61 Axle Ratio
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Tires: P235/55R19 101H AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat memory and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
HondaLink Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Wireless Headphones
Honda HD Digital Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cumberland Honda
2014 Toyota Corolla S 196,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 130,135 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport 277,000 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Email Cumberland Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
Call Dealer
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Cumberland Honda
902-667-3844
2019 Honda Odyssey