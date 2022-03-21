Menu
2019 Honda Passport

55,343 KM

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Cumberland Honda

902-667-3844

2019 Honda Passport

2019 Honda Passport

Touring AWD

2019 Honda Passport

Touring AWD

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

55,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8958067
  VIN: 5FNYF8H98KB500091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,343 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Passport Touring Crystal Black Pearl AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V

 

Recent Arrival!

 

At Cumberland Honda WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises.

 

New Tires, Local Trade, One Owner, 20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Ventilated front seats.

Honda Certified Details:

 

  * 100 Point Inspection

  * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

  * Finance from 6.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

  * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

  * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

 

 

Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

