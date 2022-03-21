$44,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Passport
Touring AWD
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8958067
- VIN: 5FNYF8H98KB500091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,343 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Passport Touring Crystal Black Pearl AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
Recent Arrival!
At Cumberland Honda WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises.
New Tires, Local Trade, One Owner, 20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Ventilated front seats.
Honda Certified Details:
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Finance from 6.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Vehicle Features
