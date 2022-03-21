2019 Kia Sorento

$29,500 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 7 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8803310

8803310 Stock #: 16519A

VIN: 5XYPHDA37KG503464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,706 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 110 amp alternator Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank 54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.648 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,159 lbs) Engine: 2.4L DOHC GDI I4 Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: 235/65R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way driver lumbar and height-adjustable driver seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

