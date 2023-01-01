Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

115,000 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cumberland Honda

902-667-3844

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Location

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

  1. 10616625
  2. 10616625
  3. 10616625
  4. 10616625
  5. 10616625
  6. 10616625
  7. 10616625
  8. 10616625
  9. 10616625
  10. 10616625
  11. 10616625
  12. 10616625
Contact Seller
Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10616625
  • Stock #: 17003A
  • VIN: WDC0G4KBXKV144432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17003A
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
PRESAFE
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Axle ratio: 3.27
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 2365 kgs
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cumberland Honda

2019 Honda Civic SED...
 120,800 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic SED...
 100,900 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V LX
 121,000 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic

Email Cumberland Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

Call Dealer

902-667-XXXX

(click to show)

902-667-3844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory