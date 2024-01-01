$40,999+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Honda Certified Used
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,255KM
VIN 1C6SRFTTXKN834846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,255 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Hemi Badge
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
830.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
