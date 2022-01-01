Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota 4Runner

53,278 KM

Details Description

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota 4Runner

BASE

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

  1. 8134855
  2. 8134855
  3. 8134855
  4. 8134855
  5. 8134855
  6. 8134855
  7. 8134855
  8. 8134855
  9. 8134855
  10. 8134855
  11. 8134855
  12. 8134855
  13. 8134855
  14. 8134855
  15. 8134855
  16. 8134855
  17. 8134855
  18. 8134855
  19. 8134855
  20. 8134855
  21. 8134855
  22. 8134855
  23. 8134855
  24. 8134855
  25. 8134855
  26. 8134855
Contact Seller

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

53,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8134855
  • Stock #: 2131TL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 53,278 KM

Vehicle Description

TRR OFF ROAD package with heated leather seats power sunroof navigation upgraded wheels and tires plus upgraded shocks. There is nothing missing off of this one. Don't miss a hard to find truck. See dealer for details. We deliver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Dodge Durango C...
 148,573 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 41,310 KM
$46,917 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 262,859 KM
$3,049 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

Call Dealer

902-667-XXXX

(click to show)

902-667-9975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory