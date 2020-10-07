Menu
2020 Chevrolet Trax

28,927 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

2020 Chevrolet Trax

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premier

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premier

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

28,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5876793
  Stock #: P108703
  VIN: 3GNCJRSB8LL108703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded. Awd Premier with heated leather seats rear vision camera aluminum wheels keyless entry with remote start plus alot more. See dealer for details. We deliverNO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION WE ARE HERE TO HELP.Click the button above to take advantage of our Steele Advantage Financing

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

