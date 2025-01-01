$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Fit
LX
2020 Honda Fit
LX
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
278,202KM
VIN 3HGGK5H52LM100867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 278,202 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
40 L Fuel Tank
5.44 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints and driver's seat w/manual height adjustment
ADAPTIVE
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 15" w/Full Covers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 185/60R15 84T AS
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: display audio w/HondaLink next generation, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 4 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls,...
