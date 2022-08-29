$28,000+ tax & licensing
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
Cumberland Honda
902-667-3844
2020 Honda HR-V
2020 Honda HR-V
LX
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
28,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9154294
- Stock #: 16600A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H30LM103279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 1,890 kgs
5.44 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 4 speakers, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio control...
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2