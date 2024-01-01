$30,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda Pilot
TOURING 8-PASSENGER
2020 Honda Pilot
TOURING 8-PASSENGER
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Honda Certified Used
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,022KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF6H97LB500606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16626A
- Mileage 121,022 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,650 kgs
4.334 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, driver's adjustable seat armrest and passenger's adjustable s...
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 Wireless Headphones
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cumberland Honda
2020 Acura MDX Tech 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 5,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 88,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Cumberland Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
Call Dealer
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cumberland Honda
902-667-3844
2020 Honda Pilot