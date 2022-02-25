2020 Jeep Wrangler

$48,999 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8414442

8414442 Stock #: 16415A

16415A VIN: 1C4HJXEN4LW294145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16415A

Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Smart Device Integration Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Illuminated Rear Cupholder Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers HD suspension 220 Amp Alternator 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering 3 Skid Plates GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 81.4 L Fuel Tank 1237# Maximum Payload Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Rear window wiper w/washer Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Aluminum Spare Wheel Black Side Windows Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Flip-Up Rear Window Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

