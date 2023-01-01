$25,888+ tax & licensing
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Encore
GX Preferred
Location
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
62,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10542912
- Stock #: PA1089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow hard to find Fwd with heated seats power drivers seat rear vision camera aluminum wheels remote start plus a lot more.See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5 000 rpm 162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2 500 rpm) (STD)
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7