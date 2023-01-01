Menu
2021 Buick Encore

62,300 KM

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

GX Preferred

GX Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10542912
  • Stock #: PA1089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow hard to find Fwd with heated seats power drivers seat rear vision camera aluminum wheels remote start plus a lot more.See dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5 000 rpm 162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2 500 rpm) (STD)

Email Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

