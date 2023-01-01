Menu
2021 Buick Envision

21,542 KM

Details Description Features

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

2021 Buick Envision

2021 Buick Envision

Avenir 21000kms

2021 Buick Envision

Avenir 21000kms

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

21,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10054089
  • Stock #: N123653A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N123653A
  • Mileage 21,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard to find Avenir with power sunroof factory navigation heated and cooled leather seats power everything. There is nothing missing off of this one.See dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

