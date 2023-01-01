$42,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-667-9975
2021 Buick Envision
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir 21000kms
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$42,888
+ taxes & licensing
21,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10054089
- Stock #: N123653A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N123653A
- Mileage 21,542 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard to find Avenir with power sunroof factory navigation heated and cooled leather seats power everything. There is nothing missing off of this one.See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7