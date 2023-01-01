Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Tucson

62,750 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

  1. 10002488
  2. 10002488
  3. 10002488
  4. 10002488
  5. 10002488
  6. 10002488
  7. 10002488
  8. 10002488
  9. 10002488
  10. 10002488
  11. 10002488
  12. 10002488
  13. 10002488
  14. 10002488
  15. 10002488
  16. 10002488
  17. 10002488
  18. 10002488
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10002488
  • Stock #: S14129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Awd with power windows locks keyless entry with push button start rear vision camera p-lus a lot more. See dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Ash Black
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 18,761 KM
$29,700 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Ridgeline
118,977 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 102,067 KM
$16,977 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

Call Dealer

902-667-XXXX

(click to show)

902-667-9975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory