$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Used
47,065KM
VIN 1C6JJTBG2ML579940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,065 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Heavy-Duty Suspension
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2834 kg (6250 lbs)
7 Skid Plates
544.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fox Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Falken brand tires
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Non-Metallic Paint w/Badging
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
