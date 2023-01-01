Menu
2021 Kia Forte

0 KM

Details Description

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

EX 13000kms

EX 13000kms

Location

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10054092
  • Stock #: N148351A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N148351A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow only 13000kms on this LX automatic with power windows locks keyless entry heated seats heated steering wheel rear vision camera plus a lot more.See dealer for details.

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

