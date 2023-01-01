$24,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-667-9975
2021 Kia Forte
2021 Kia Forte
EX 13000kms
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10054092
- Stock #: N148351A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N148351A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow only 13000kms on this LX automatic with power windows locks keyless entry heated seats heated steering wheel rear vision camera plus a lot more.See dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7