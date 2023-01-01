$25,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-667-9975
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
33,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10002485
- Stock #: PS8316A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PS8316A
- Mileage 33,704 KM
Vehicle Description
SR with heated leather seats power sunroof aluminum wheels rear vison camera plus a lot more. See dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7