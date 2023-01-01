Menu
2021 Nissan Sentra

33,704 KM

Details

$25,888

$25,888
$25,888

$25,888

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

2021 Nissan Sentra

2021 Nissan Sentra

SR

2021 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$25,888

$25,888

33,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10002485
  Stock #: PS8316A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Stock # PS8316A
  • Mileage 33,704 KM

Vehicle Description

SR with heated leather seats power sunroof aluminum wheels rear vison camera plus a lot more. See dealer for details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

