<p>2022 Honda Civic Sport Platinum White Pearl FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC</p><p> </p><p>Recent Arrival!</p><p> </p><p>At Cumberland Honda WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises.</p><p> </p><p>Local Trade, One Owner, Full Honda Comprehensive Warranty Valid to Nov 4th 2029 or 160,000 kms, Undercoated from new, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Combi Fabric Seating Surfaces, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power moonroof, Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy Black.</p><p>Honda Certified Details:</p><p> </p><p>  * 100 Point Inspection</p><p>  * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda</p><p>  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week</p><p>  * Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models</p><p>  * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!</p><p> </p><p>Awards:</p><p>  * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards</p>

2022 Honda Civic

25,318 KM

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

