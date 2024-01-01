$29,500+ tax & licensing
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Honda Certified Used
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17131A
- Mileage 25,318 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Honda Civic Sport Platinum White Pearl FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC
Recent Arrival!
At Cumberland Honda WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises.
Local Trade, One Owner, Full Honda Comprehensive Warranty Valid to Nov 4th 2029 or 160,000 kms, Undercoated from new, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Combi Fabric Seating Surfaces, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power moonroof, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Black.
Honda Certified Details:
* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
