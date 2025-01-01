$32,493+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Honda Certified Used
$32,493
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L Modern Steel Metallic AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp
Recent Arrival!
At Cumberland Honda WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises.
New Brakes, Local Trade, One Owner, Remote Starter, AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, SiriusXM.
Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
* Multipoint Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
902-667-3844