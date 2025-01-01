Menu
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L Modern Steel Metallic AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp

 

Recent Arrival!

 

At Cumberland Honda WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises.

 

New Brakes, Local Trade, One Owner, Remote Starter, AWD, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, SiriusXM.

Honda Certified Details:

 

  * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
  * Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
  * Multipoint Inspection
  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
  * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
  * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

 

 

Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles.

Location

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

Used
87,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H83NH222909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Honda CR-V EX-L Modern Steel Metallic AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp

 

Recent Arrival!

 

At Cumberland Honda WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises.

 

New Brakes, Local Trade, One Owner, Remote Starter, AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, SiriusXM.

Honda Certified Details:

 

  * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

  * Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models

  * Multipoint Inspection

  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

  * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

  * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

 

 

Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

