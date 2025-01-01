Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

25,072 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package

12116172

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package

Location

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,072KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AGXNU344063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17771A
  • Mileage 25,072 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cumberland Honda

902-667-3844

2022 Hyundai Elantra