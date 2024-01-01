$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Acura MDX
A-Spec
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Honda Certified Used
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
Used
49,399KM
VIN 5J8YE1H02PL801134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,399 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
4.17 axle ratio
150 amp alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Amplitude Reactive Dampers Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Engine: 3.5L SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: Direct injection
GVWR: 2,640 kgs (5,820 lbs)
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters and Integrated Dynamic System (IDS)
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P255/50R20 105H
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Digital Appearance
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and w/Tilt Head Restraints
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat, 4-way power lumbar support, 3-position memory system for driver's seat and memory passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Traffic jam assist
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
graphic equalizer
Fixed antenna
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Premium Amplifier
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
