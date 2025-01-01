$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic
Type R Base
2023 Honda Civic
Type R Base
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Honda Certified Used
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,512KM
VIN JHMFL5G46PX800034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,512 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.84 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
47 L Fuel Tank
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VTEC Turbocharged -inc: 4-mode drive system (comfort/sport/R/individual)
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Suede-Effect Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Type R Logo
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Wi-Fi Hotspot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking (CMBS) with Cross Traffic Monitor and Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P265/30R19 Performance A-S
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: Bose Premium Sound System w/12 Speakers -inc: 9" colour touchscreen display w/navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SiriusXM...
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
2023 Honda Civic