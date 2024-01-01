Menu
2023 Honda CR-V

24,648 KM

$38,999

$38,999 + tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

Sport-B AWD

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport-B AWD

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,648KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H59PH108851

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16491A
  • Mileage 24,648 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cumberland Honda

902-667-3844

2023 Honda CR-V