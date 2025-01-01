Menu
Recent Arrival! White 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross L AWD CVT 2.0L I4 PDI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 169hpLOCAL TRADE, ONE OWNER, Value Market Pricing.Certified. Certification Program Details: * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $1000.00 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle.. Certified PRE-OWNED OFFERS FOR CANADIAN NEWCOMERS. To make Canada feel more like home, were offering $1000.00 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App * 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) * 150+ Point Inspection * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

26,763 KM

Details Description

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
12209688

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

Contact Seller

Used
26,763KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUAAABG5PV061956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N120035A
  • Mileage 26,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! White 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross L AWD CVT 2.0L I4 PDI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 169hpLOCAL TRADE, ONE OWNER, Value Market Pricing.Certified. Certification Program Details: * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $1000.00 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle.. Certified PRE-OWNED OFFERS FOR CANADIAN NEWCOMERS. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $1000.00 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App * 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) * 150+ Point Inspection * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

