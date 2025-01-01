Menu
Recent Arrival! Grey 2024 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHCValue Market Pricing, AWD.Certified. GM Certified Details:* Finance rates from 4.99% APR FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle.. Certified PRE-OWNED OFFERS FOR CANADIAN NEWCOMERS. To make Canada feel more like home, were offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan

25,900 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
LT

12209685

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

Contact Seller

Used
25,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEG5RS234385

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,900 KM

Recent Arrival! Grey 2024 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHCValue Market Pricing, AWD.Certified. GM Certified Details:* Finance rates from 4.99% APR FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle.. Certified PRE-OWNED OFFERS FOR CANADIAN NEWCOMERS. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-XXXX

902-667-9975

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

